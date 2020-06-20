WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Essex is helping local businesses grow their online presence.

The town has partnered up with the Windsor-Essex Small Business Centre to launch a grant program for the businesses looking to improve their digital marketing and increase in online sales.

The grant will provide up to $1,000 to 20 local businesses.

These funds can be used for purposes such as setting up an online store or social media marketing.

Applications are open for all registered or incorporated businesses in the town. Franchises, multi-level marketing, and seasonal businesses are not eligible.

Submissions are accepted on the town’s website at essex.ca until Aug. 31.