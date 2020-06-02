WINDSOR, ONT. -- Using a credit card to pay property taxes is no longer an option at Essex Town Hall.

Council agreed to stop accepting plastic for in-person payments as a cost-saving measure.Administration says the fees associated with processing credit card payments were just too expensive.

Town treasurer director, Jeffery Morrison says, “this is the next step towards reducing the impact of credit card fees on the Town’s operating costs,”

Morrison says the town has calculated since 2010 processing fees have tripled to $72,000 a year.

The town wants to trim costs as it prepares to handle the expenses of COVID 19.

Credit cards can still be used to make a property tax payment online, and for recreational services.