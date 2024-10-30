Town of Essex makes upgrades to Flood Protection Subsidy Program
The Town of Essex has upgraded its Flood Protection Subsidy Program for residents.
This follows increasing severe weather events related to climate change.
Single family and duplex homes can get financial subsidy to disconnect downspouts, complete investigative camera work, install a sump pump and/or a back-water valve or flood protection devices or to buy a rain barrel.
The town said the following amounts have also been upgraded:
- Install backwater valve(s) (permit required) – up to 100 per cent of cost, maximum of $1,000
- Install sump pump (including sump pit) to disconnect foundation drains from floor drains – up to 100 per cent of cost, maximum of $1,750
- Investigative pipe camera work – up to 100 per cent of cost, maximum of $400
- Downspout disconnection – up to 100 per cent of cost, up to $75
- Rain barrel subsidy – up to 100 per cent of cost, $100 maximum
- Sump pump overflow – up to 100 per cent of cost, $300 maximum
“As a municipality, we are committed to preparing for the effects of climate change,” said Mayor Sherry Bondy.
“We are pleased to offer financial support through the subsidy program to assist residents in reducing the risk of flooding on their property.”
More information on the program is available here.
