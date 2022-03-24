Town of Essex implements new wayfinding system for those with visual impairments

The Town of Essex is implementing a wayfinding system in its fitness facilities to help those with visual impairments better navigate their way through the space.

According to a news release from the town, it is aiming to create a better experience by using the NaviLens wayfinding system. The virtual app based services allows those with visual impairments to hear important information and navigate the facility with the use of a smart phone.

The NaviLens codes can be scanned with a phone from up to 15 meters away, making it easier for individuals who cannot rely on traditional signage to know their location by moving their device around the space.

The town says scanning the code activates audio prompts that serve as a virtual guide to help navigate the building.

“The NaviLens wayfinding system is a progressive feature that will provide an enhance experience for visitors with visual impairments,” said Essex Mayor Richard Meloche. “We are proud to introduce this new and innovative technology in the Town of Essex to create an equal opportunity for all.”

Phase 1 of the NaviLens System is now available at the entrance of the following locations:

Essex Centre Sports Complex

Harrow and Colchester South Arena

Maedel Community Centre

McGregor Community Centre

Colchester Beach and Harbour

Essex Recreation Complex

The town says detailed navigation will be implemented in the future to create a fully accessible wayfinding experience at all facilities.

The ‘NaviLens Go’ app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play.