Amherstburg town council voted in favour of suspending the town’s vaccination policy during Monday night’s meeting.

The policy, which was implemented on Sept. 16, 2021, stated employees needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who did not receive the shot were put on unpaid leave.

AM800 reports administration stated during Monday’s meeting that evidence to support for vaccination police as it exists in its present state, requiring staff to be ‘fully vaccinated’ doesn’t offer further protections beyond what is being recommended by public health officials.

City officials say there are two employees who were suspended but have since come back.

AM800 reports the town is only suspending the policy, rather than reverting it back to the pre-pandemic state, as a precaution in case the previsions need to be put back into place.

- With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier