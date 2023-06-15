Town of Amherstburg looking for visionaries to restore Belle Vue house
Officials in Amherstburg are looking for a visionary developer to breathe new life into the Belle Vue National Historic Site.
The town issued an expressions of interest for the development of the nine-acre site earlier this month, with the hopes that economic opportunity will follow.
“It certainly needs restoration, but that restoration comes with opportunities,” said Deputy CAO and director of developmental services, Melissa Osborne.
The town said Belle Vue's expansive grounds provide an exceptional canvas for development, offering endless possibilities for a lucrative venture that blends the preservation of history with contemporary design and functionality.
Officials in Amherstburg are looking for a visionary developer to breathe new life into the Belle Vue National Historic Site. Pictured in Amherstburg, Ont. on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Osborne suggested possibilities are endless, so long as the property remains accessible to the public.
“Amherstburg is a booming community,” Osborne explained. “We've seen 54 per cent increase in construction investments over the years. We've seen seven per cent increase in our population over the last several years and we're continuing to grow and Belle Vue, really, this nine acres is a fabulous opportunity for a developer with a vision to take us into the next chapter of making history.”
The town purchased the Belle Vue House and property on Dalhousie Street for $1.1-million in 2016. The house was built between 1816-1819 by Robert Reynolds, the deputy assistant commissary general at Fort Malden.
Osborne said the pandemic paused plans to turn the site into an economic driver, noting the roof was replaced in 2018.
“It has been a convalescence for World War One veterans. It's been a Ukrainian church and community center and several other amazing historical pieces to it as well,” she said.
“It's a very structurally sound building. It needs a lot of work to get it to look pretty again, but it's definitely got all of the bones to make that happen.”
In a release Mayor Michael Prue said, "Belle Vue's vast potential beckons those with the vision and expertise to embark on a truly remarkable project. We want to forge a partnership with a creative and seasoned developer who shares our commitment to preserving the historical significance of Belle Vue while delivering a development that will invigorate our community and attract visitors from near and far."
The deadline for submissions is Aug. 16, 2023.
Osborne told CTV News there are a couple of options for those interested.
“If somebody actually wants to take over the entire property as well as the manner and redevelop it into something, council is open to those, understanding that our primary focus is the restoring of the building and making sure it has public access. So things like hotels, restaurants, anything like that, that's public facing.”
Osborne continued, “Or if somebody doesn't really want the manner but they're willing to restore it and then give it back to the town and they want the balance of the 4.5 acres for development of some kind, certainly welcome those opportunities as well or all points in between.”
“We think of places like Langdon Hall or the Pillar in the Post or communities that have rich heritage. Amherstburg right now doesn't have a hotel and while we've moved forward a boutique hotel of 15 rooms, we get over 100,000 people in tourism in our summer season with Open Air and we just opened a skate park, we have bike trails, and we're in the book end of the wine region here.”
“So the potential is endless and we look forward to seeing what the creative solutions are going to be.”
