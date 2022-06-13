Town of Amherstburg appoints new CAO

The Town of Amherstburg has named a new chief administrative officer (CAO) just months after hiring someone else for the role.

The town announced Valerie Critchley would be taking over the position, officially starting her duties Monday with the Appointment Bylaw passing at the council meeting that evening.

“On behalf of Council, I am confident Valerie will seamlessly excel in the role of Chief Administrative Officer. From the start of her employment with the Town, Valerie’s experience and professionalism have gained the respect of staff and Council alike,” said Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. “We are fortunate to have this exceptionally talented CAO on our team and convinced Valerie will successfully lead the way during these exciting times of growth and development.”

CTV News Windsor learned there had been movement with administrative staff at the town, however, details on the situation were limited.

Critchley will be taking over for Peter Simmons who was hired this past February after a months-long search.

According to the town, Critchley is moving into the job with more than 20 years of municipal experience. Before joining Amherstburg on an interim basis as director of legislative services and clerk in October 2021, she held several senior management positions with the City of Windsor.