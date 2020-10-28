WINDSOR, ONT. -- Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island won big for its holiday campaign at a provincial tourism summit.

The organization won the “Marketing Campaign Under $50K Award of Excellence” for its yqgholidays.ca campaign at the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario’s (TIAO) Ontario Tourism Summit which was presented virtually Wednesday night.

“Being recognized at the provincial level for our efforts helps show the value of what Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island is providing to our stakeholder partners, and small businesses, as we strategically market the region” Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex said in a news release. “Campaigns like yqgholidays.ca helps further engage both local tourist, as well as visiting families and friends during the holiday season and beyond.”

The Tourism Marketing Award of Excellence recognized Tourism Windsor Essex’s holiday campaign for the following:

The W.E. Made It Gift Guide – profiling local artisans and makers handmade goods as great gift ideas to give during the holiday season

The Windsor Essex Holiday Event Guide – profiling must visit events and attractions during the holiday season, and local influencer content

Home for the Holidays Campaign

Tourism Windsor Essex plans to start marketing yqgholidays.ca next week and to grow the campaign profiling nearly 200 local small businesses in addition to its Home for the Holidays event guide.

“This campaign expands on the accolades that we received at the 2019 Ontario Tourism Awards of Excellence for Marketing Campaign over $50k, celebrating our ‘Where Can WE Take You’ branding campaign” said Orr. “This additional award further amplifies our message across the province, and helps profile Windsor Essex as a destination to visit, when it is safe to do so.

The award recognizes the organizations efforts to strengthen the region’s image and economy by developing, marketing and promoting Windsor-Essex within the tourism industry, the news release says.