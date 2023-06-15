Tourism Windsor Essex and Pelee Island theme 'We Go Together' this year

Tourism Windsor Essex and Pelee Island (TWEPI) kicked off the tourism season with their annual general meeting today.

The theme this year is "We Go Together." This new branding for TWEPI hopes to inspire and motivate locals and visitors to explore all that the region has to offer in terms of travel, leisure, recreation, culture and the arts.

The luncheon brought together 185 stakeholders at the LaSalle Event Centre. Industry leaders offered insight surrounding the challenges through and post-COVID-19.

A sneak-peak and taste of the organization’s latest program was unveiled — called "Follow the Flavours" multi-cultural food trail.

Overall, tourism is picking up in our region but more can be done.

Gordon Orr, the CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex and Pelee Island, is excited about a reboot for the industry and community, with all residents playing a part.

"So, we encourage staycation this year,” said Orr.

“We encourage people to celebrate with their family and friends that are visiting from out of town - and get out and explore your own backyard."

More information about venues, locations, parks, activities and more is available online.