Toto to hit the stage at Caesars Windsor Saturday night

They may have blessed the rains down in Africa in 1982, but on Saturday night rock band Toto will bless the stage at Caesars Windsor for the first time in five years.

The band is best known for their hit songs “Africa” and “Rosanna,” and fans can expect to sing along to these classics and other fan favourites.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. inside the Colosseum as part of Toto’s Dogz of Oz Tour.

Tickets are still available on Caesar Windsor’s website.