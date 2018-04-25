

CTV Windsor





A totem pole built by students at a Chatham school 45 years ago will be coming down, despite a petition to keep it in the school's foyer.

Lambton Kent District School Board senior administration has decided to remove the totem pole from the front entry of Tecumseh Public School.

The school board believes the totem is culturally inappropriate.

“As educators, we have a responsibility to educate and further students' understanding of indigenous history and perspectives, as well we are strongly committed to the truth and reconciliation calls to action,” says LKDSB public relations officer Heather Hughes.

It will be removed during the summer renovations in preparation for the consolidation of students from the John N. Given Public School English Language Program at Tecumseh Public School.

Senior administration has also decided to change the school's mascot from the "Braves" to the "Timberwolves."

For class of '76 grad Scott Primeau, who attended Tecumseh Secondary when the totem was erected, it wasn't a controversial symbol.

“It was a project at the school, and it was a big deal, and it created some great student pride," says Primeau.

“We thought we were honouring the spirit of Tecumseh, and all that our school turns out for, and that's all we could see."

The extracurricular project was created by four students in 1973, without consulting members of the indigenous community.

“Totem poles are traditionally from Canada's northwest coast and they are used to honour history and perspectives of indigenous families," says Hughes.

Indigenous peoples of the B.C., not Chief Tecumseh of Shawnee, after whom the school was named.

“In a school named after Tecumseh, we felt that it didn't also have a place in that totem poles do not have a direct connection to Tecumseh or the local indigenous community," says Hughes.

When the pole comes down this summer, it will be available to those who built it nearly a half-century ago.

Primeau is the president of the Tecumseh Alumni Association. He admits it's been a divisive issue among grads, but agrees the totem must come down.

“It's understandable that indigenous people wold consider it offensive and want it removed. We have to respect that cultural norms and symbolism is much different today," he says.