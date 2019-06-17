

CTV Windsor





A Liberal MPP has announced his intentions to run for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal party.

Michael Coteau announced his intentions and started a week-long tour of the province in Windsor on Monday.

Coteau joins Steven Del Duca and Alvin Tedjo in the race for the Liberal leadership.

Coteau, an MPP for Don Valley East, is one of seven Liberal members of provincial parliament to retain a seat after the 2018 election that saw the Doug Ford led PC Party win a majority government.

Coteau says he has his sights set on Ford -- indicating the premier is in it for "tax breaks to the wealthy and big corporations."

“I think that there's a unique opportunity to rebuild the party and to bring, to elevate that discourse,” adds Coteau.

Coteau tells CTV Windsor he wants to bring out the best of the "human capital" in Ontario.

“People feel left out in this province, and I think we need to return to decency, and to make sure that when people need help that they get the help and that we're providing the best possible place for young people to grow up,” says Coteau.

“The biggest waste we face in Ontario is the waste of human potential,” adds Coteau. “I’m in it for children and families, our future.”

Coteau immigrated to Canada as a child and grew up in Flemingdon Park in North York. He adds he was the first member of his family to graduate high school and university.

Coteau was elected three times as MPP for Don Valley East.

His leadership contenders are not in the legislature. Former MPP Del Duca lost his Vaughn seat in the 2018 election and Tedjo, a one-time political aide, lost last June in Oakville North-Burlington.

The Ontario Liberal Party has set the entrance fee for the leadership race at $100,000.

Candidates will have until November 25 to register for the vote, which is set for next March, and those who want to vote in the race have until December 2 to join the party.