Two Toronto men are facing charges after police seized a firearm and drugs during an arrest in Tecumseh.

Essex County OPP officers responded to a 911 call from a resident of an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road on Sunday at 2 a.m.

The complainant reported a ladder leaning against their balcony and loud noises coming from the apartment above them.

Officers arrived within minutes and say they found two men exiting the building carrying a large television.

After a short investigation, the men were arrested for possession of property obtained by crime.

A subsequent investigation led to the search of a vehicle, resulting in the seizure of a firearm and quantities of suspected cocaine, oxycontin and heroin.

Shemar Vanderhyden-Steaman, 24, of Toronto, remains in custody charged with several firearms related, property based, Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and bail violation offences.

Colin-Daniels Armoo, 22, of Toronto, remains in custody charged with several firearms related, property based and CDSA offences.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.