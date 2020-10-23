WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch and a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.

There is the potential for tornadoes late Friday afternoon or early evening as severe thunderstorms develop over portions of the regions ahead of a strong cold front.

Environment Canada says this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” said the post on their website.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.