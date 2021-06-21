WINDSOR, ONT. -- A tornado warning and severe thunderstorm watch issued by Environment Canada Sunday has ended for Windsor Essex.

Environment Canada has not received any reports of a tornado being sighted or touching down in our region.

However, due to the potential rainfall up to 30mm Sunday evening and overnight, a Watershed Conditions Statement was issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority until Monday at 10 a.m.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority also issued a Shoreline Condition Statement for possible flooding including a storm surge, shoreline damage and erosion due to strong winds along western Lake Erie. The outlook remains in effect until Tuesday.

A few showers with thunderstorms ending Monday morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Winds gusting upwards of 60 km/h. High 26 C. Low 10 C.

Sunny Tuesday. High of 19 C. Low of 12 C.

A mix of sun and cloud Wednesday. High of 24 C. Low of 17 C.

A similar forecast Thursday. High of 29 C. Low of 20 C.

A 40 per cent chance of showers on Friday. High of 29 C. Low of 20 C.

Increasing to a 60 per cent chance of should on Saturday and Sunday.

The normal High for this time of year is 26 C while the average low is 16 C.