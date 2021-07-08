WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the region and is tracking a severe thunderstorm with potentially damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

The agency says the storm could possibly produce a tornado and issued the warning Thursday for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.

“If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately,” Environment Canada says.

Residents are reminded to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or closet should shelter be needed.

Environment Canada says to leave mobile homes, cars, tents, trailers and other free-standing shelters and move to a strong building if possible. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends immediately taking cover when threatening weather approaches.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.