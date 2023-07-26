Tornado warning ends, severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Windsor-Essex

A downed hydro pole due to severe weather in Essex, Ont. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (OnLocation/Twitter) A downed hydro pole due to severe weather in Essex, Ont. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (OnLocation/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver