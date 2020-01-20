WINSDOR -- Windsor officials are reminding the public that there are options available for people those experiencing homelessness now that the cold weather is back.

There has not been a cold warning issued for the city, but Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to drop to -12 Celsius overnight, with a wind chill of -18C.

Extreme Cold Weather Alerts are issued when the temperatures are -27°C, with or without the wind chill for one day.

Those most at risk of cold-related illnesses are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children.

Emergency shelters available for people in Windsor and Essex County:

Welcome Centre Shelter for Women

(Services for single women or families)

263 Bridge Avenue

519-971-7595

The Salvation Army

(Services for single men)

355 Church Street

519-253-7474

Downtown Mission

(Services for single men, women and families)

875 Ouellette Avenue

519-973-5573

City officials say transportation may be provided for Essex County residents who are eligible for emergency shelter services.

To stay warm during the day, people experiencing homelessness are welcome to go to their local community centres or public libraries, which have locations throughout Windsor and Essex County.

The 211 helpline can refer people to places to stay warm, community services and programs that can assist. Service is available 24/7 in over 150 languages.

City officials say if you are concerned about someone who is living outdoors during extreme cold days, call 911 immediately.