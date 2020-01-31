WINDSOR -- One of Canada's top architects was in Windsor discussing the power of architecture as an agent of 'community transformation'.

Donald Schmitt spoke at the University of Windsor's School of Creative Arts on Thursday.

Schmitt's recent works include the redesign of the National Arts Centre and the Senate Of Canada Building in Ottawa.

He is also the architect working on renovating the faculty of law building at the corner of Sunset and University Avenue.

Schmitt tells CTV News the law building needs to be updated and is an exciting challenge to tackle.

"Built in what was actually called the brutalists style about 40-50 years ago and it's really in need of transformation,” says Schmitt. “It's really been a serious challenge for all the kind of teaching."