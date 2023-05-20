Tools, meat allegedly stolen from Chatham garage

Chatham-Kent police say a suspect broke into a person’s garage using the door opening from an unlocked car to get inside.

Officers responded to the Algonquian Street area Friday for the break and enter where it was reported that sometime overnight an unknown suspect used the door opening to gain entry and stole tools and meat.

Police say the value of the stolen items is estimated at $1,500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. C. Freeman at colef@chatham-kent.ca Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).