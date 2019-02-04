

CTV Windsor





It will soon cost less for commuters to cross the Ambassador Bridge.

On Feb. 18, 2019, the Ambassador Bridge is reducing commuter tolls from US$4.60 and US$4.00 to US$2.60 every day, anytime, in either direction.

Current commuter card holders will be automatically enrolled in the Ambassador Bridge Premier Commuter Card Program.

Officials say the commuters have endured the closing of the Detroit Windsor Tunnel, the closing of I-75, shortage of both CBP and CBSA staff and lane closures on the bridge itself for too long without any real or even perceived relief.

This Ambassador Bridge Premier Commuter Program also recognizes the efficiencies that commuter traffic brings to the border.

Commuters prepay their tolls electronically, they clear customs in the most expedited way, reduce the resource requirements for both US (CBP) and Canada (CBSA) customs along with bridge facilities.

Officials say this program is a win- win for commuters, US Customs and Canada Customs operations at Ambassador Bridge.

The bridge will open a third lane for commuters from Canada to the US every weekday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and a third lane for commuters US to Canada every weekday afternoon from 4: p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The Ambassador Bridge is working with the customs management to ensure use of the NEXUS lanes to match these times,” says Ambassador Bridge president Dan Stamper. “We have been testing this swap of lanes during similar times at the Ambassador Bridge for several months with great response from the commuters.”

New commuters can stop at the Ammex Duty Free Store on the US side of the bridge to register for the Ambassador Bridge Premier Commuter Program.