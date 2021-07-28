WINDSOR, ONT. -- The toll rates at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel will increase for the first time in six years when it reopens to fully vaccinated Americans next month.

The Canadian government has selected Aug. 9, 2021, as the date to begin allowing fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents of the United States, currently residing in the U.S., to enter Canada for discretionary (non-essential) travel.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel officials say they will be ready to reopen to those fully vaccinated on the same day.

Prior to crossing the border, American visitors to Canada are advised to consult the Public Health Agency of Canada website to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria to enter Canada.

Tolls on the Canadian side of the tunnel will also increase on Aug. 9, 2021, harmonizing the cost of driving north with that being charged to come south.

“This is the first rate increase we’ve had in six years,” said Windsor-Detroit Borderlink Limited CEO Carolyn Brown. “During that time, we’ve spent 20 million dollars in upgrades to the tunnel.”

The WDBL Board opted not to increase tolls while the ceiling was under construction and not operating on a 24/7 basis. Now that the ceiling project has been successfully completed, the board has approved toll rate changes to synchronize with the rates charged in Detroit and to reflect the current foreign exchange rate.

Windsor to Detroit Toll Rates effective August 9, 2021 :

Category Canadian Dollars (CAD) U.S. Dollars (USD)

Passenger Cars 6.50 5.00

NEXPRESS® Passenger Cars 5.15 3.95

Buses 9.75 7.50

NEXPRESS® Buses 9.25 7.00

Travellers are reminded of the savings available when using NEXPRESS® Toll. Nexpress® Toll is a prepaid program that allows you to drive through all toll lanes hassle free. Travellers who cross using NEXPRESS® toll pay 21% less than the regular fare.