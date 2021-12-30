Tips to stay safe when buying or selling items online
Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji have grown in popularity in Alberta during the COVID-19 pandemic
Windsor police have a few tips for residents to stay safe when buying or selling items online.
With the popularity of buy and sell sites allowing people to find deals and make some extra cash getting rid of old items, police are reminding buyers and sellers to keep safety in mind.
Some tips Windsor police recommend are:
- Always meet in a public place and bring someone with you
- Meet during the day and find somewhere with security cameras for added protection
- If something is too good to be true, it usually is — follow your instincts
- Inspect the item before hanging money over
- Inspect money to ensure it’s not counterfeit
- Don’t bring large amounts of money with you
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario delaying return to school until Jan. 5
-
-
-
-
-