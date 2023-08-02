Timeout: Windsor curlers want council to not hurry their decision to move the sport
Future of Curling in Windsor — a grassroots group of local curling league presidents — will ask city council to defer a decision on moving their sport.
“We think that there needs to be a timeout and maybe a deferral of the recommendation,” said Terry Fink, chair of the group. “We want to be a part of the planning process.”
On Tuesday, city council is set to consider moving curling from Roseland in South Windsor to the Corporal Grenon Rink inside the WFCU Centre, on the city’s east end.
“We need to have the ice users who are the WFCU [Centre] on board or in fact what we're going to end up doing is putting two sports to collide together and it won't be harmonist,” said Fink.
His concerns have merit.
“We never thought they [would] take [away] one rink just for curling and kick out all the ice existing ice users,” said Peiling Huang, president of the Riverside Skating Club.
She told CTV News Windsor she was shocked when she learned last week the Grenon rink would be transformed into five-sheets dedicated to curling, forcing her club to find up to 15 hours of available ice time at the city’s other facilities.
“The [available] inventory ice is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the kids in school,” said Huang, who noted the remainder available times are after 10 p.m. “when all the kids are sleeping in bed.”
Huang said the city asked about fitting curling into the ice schedule, but she believed it would be to share ice, not lose their home rink.
“We share ice [with all other ice users],” said Huang. “Now [they are] taking away our home rink.”
Peiling Huang is the president of Riverside Skating Club in Windsor, Ont. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)It’s especially painful for Riverside, according to Huang, because the city moved them out of Riverside Arena years ago and moved east end clubs over to the new WFCU Centre.
“They promise[d] we [would] have our home rink at WFCU center, that's why we come here,” Huang said.
Huang and Fink both want the city to defer a decision so they can take the time to meet with all ice users to figure out how to fit curling into the system.
In an interview with AM800 News on Monday, Roseland Board Chair Gary Kaschak said they will find a solution for all user groups.
“A lot of people don't like change but at the end of the day we have to do what's best for the taxpayer, and also to provide the sport to people,” said Kaschak.
City administration is recommending they invest more than $500,000 to move curling to the WFCU Centre. It would come with new curling infrastructure and a lounge.
Fink is pleased with all of those amenities but he said they want a seat at the table, with all other ice users to figure out how they can fit in without being portrayed as the villains.
“Curling shouldn't be the lightning rod to create conflict,” said Fink.
When they formed the Future of Curling in Windsor group, Fink said they had two goals: keep curling at Roseland Golf & Curling Club and if that couldn’t be achieved, be a part of the process to move to a new facility.
Fink said they were “caught off guard” when they heard the building was beyond repair and curling would need to move and the clubhouse would only be rebuilt for golf.
“We had suspicions. We had observations, but nobody was coming forth from the board of directors of Roseland and nor from the city and say, ‘Hey the building's off and what we want to do is defer the maintenance,’” said Fink.
A report going to council Tuesday pegs repair costs between $12 - $15 million to fix the curling surface and lounge.
Demolishing the clubhouse and fixing the curling area carries a cost of eight to $9.3 million according to the report.
If council chooses either option, administration is recommending the city conduct a building condition assessment (BCA).
Administration however already noted any improvements to the facility would be “substantial.”
City council meets on Aug. 8 starting at 4 p.m.
