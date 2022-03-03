Time to catch up on other vaccines
The Devonshire Mall COVID-19 mass vaccination centre is set to expand as a “catch up” vaccination clinic for children and youth, while other mass vaccine locations wind down.
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) officials say starting Tuesday, individuals looking for a COVID-19 vaccine can still go to the former Sears store, but that the location will also offer other types of vaccinations for students who have missed their regular immunizations.
“One of the one of the unrecognized consequences of the pandemic has been that young people have fallen behind on their vaccination schedule,” says Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai. “And we will have continued availability of vaccine through multiple channels including pharmacies, physician's offices, community vaccination centers, mobile vaccination sites and school based vaccine distribution programs.”
WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis said on Thursday that there remain roughly 50,000 eligible Windsor-Essex residents who have not received their first COVID-19 shot, explaining walk-ins will now be welcome at the Devonshire location.
“I think when you look at our numbers and our statistics, we're not seeing obviously large numbers of people coming in for our first dose so it may look like a standstill, but we are still seeing individuals coming into our clinics and receiving a first dose of the vaccine.”
Chatham Kent Public Health is also playing catch up with some of its services, like immunizing students in grades 7, 8 and 9.
“These are routine vaccinations, and not for COVID,” stressed Dr. David Colby, Medical Officer of Health for Chatham-Kent.
Colby said parents will soon be able to book an appointment online for clinics at 730 Richmond St., the former YA Building in Chatham, to run on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting later this month until April.
However, Colby admits they’re unsure how many students fell behind on their immunizations, “All kinds of stuff was postponed because of the pandemic. Some might have gotten their shots with visits to the doctors or other health practitioners.”
Pharmacists applaud the move to catch up on regular vaccines saying some doctors are still catching up with their own patient backlogs meaning youth vaccines may be taking a backseat.
“There is a big need because over the last two years of the schools being shut down and not going to the schools, large swaths of students have missed their scheduled vaccinations,” explains Ontario Pharmacists Association Chair Tim Brady. “We find students are having a difficult time even now some doctors offices aren't seeing patients or they’re just trying to catch up from the backlog so the priority of youth vaccinations is falling down.”
Brady adds the adjustments to Windsor’s centralized vaccination centre are welcome.
“They’ve already got the place there set up so to get all these kids get caught up back on to their immunization onto their proper schedules, I think it’s a great idea,” he said.
According to its website, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is hosting a series of catch-up immunization clinics for children born in years 2004-2009, to complete their vaccine series for Meningococcal conjugate ACY135, Hepatitis B, and/or Human Papillomavirus (HPV).
For children born in 2004, who may have missed receiving the HPV vaccine, they have until Aug. 31, 2022 to receive it at no cost.
Meantime, the mass vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall will close on March 5, reopening March 8 with adjusted hours.
Youth and their families unsure of which vaccines used required can visit or book through the health unit’s online portal.
