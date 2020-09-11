WINDSOR, ONT. -- A popular Tim Hortons campaign is returning and will help out Windsor-Essex charities.

Back again for its 24th year, Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week will support charities in communities across the country, including the John McGivney Children’s Centre (JMCC) and W.E. Care for Kids in Windsor-Essex.

From Sept. 14- Sept. 20, restaurant owners will donate the full $1 from every chocolate chunk Smile Cookie purchased to support the charities.

“The funds raised this Smile Cookie week will support our therapeutic recreation program, which impacts the physical, social, emotional and mental health of our clients and their families,” says- Jessica Sartori, CEO of the John McGivney Children’s Centre.

W.E. Care for Kids board president Mike Bain says they also have plans for the donations.

“The funds raised from this year’s Smile Cookie Campaign will go towards the purchase of a NICU Transport Incubator for Windsor Regional Hospital,”says Bain.

Customers can complete a form to place pre-orders for Smile Cookies through restaurants in Windsor-Essex.

Last year, Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests across the country raised a record $9.8 million for 550 charities through the campaign.