Tim Hortons holiday smile cookie proceeds to help Windsor-Essex charities

When you purchase a holiday smile cookie at Windsor-Essex Tim Hortons restaurants, you will be helping out local food banks.

Tim Hortons has selected the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association as the recipient of the proceeds for the first-ever holiday smile cookie.

On Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. Tim Hortons and WEFBA are kicking off the holiday season at the Tim Hortons located on 1421 Grand Marais Rd W (South Windsor).

All of the proceeds from the holiday smile cookie go back into the community, and the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association was chosen to be the recipient of 52 Tim Horton’s across the region.

The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie is a white chocolate chip sugar cookie that’s infused with red and green sprinkles and adorned with a hand-decorated smile.

The WEFBA says more and more people in the community are battling food insecurity. In 2022 the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association served over 190,000.

In the first nine months of 2023, they have already served over 147,000 and they haven’t hit our busiest season yet – the holidays. With a 22 per cent increase in first-time users, they know the need continues to grow.

Food bank officials say they are incredibly thankful to be chosen as the recipient of the holiday smile cookie.