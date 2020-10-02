WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 67-year-old Chatham man has been charged with careless driving after police say he crashed into a Tim Hortons building, causing $300,000 in damage.

It took place on Saturday at the Tim Hortons on Third Street in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say the man struck a light post in the Tim Hortons parking lot with his truck, drove across the road striking a concrete post and parked vehicle in the parking lot of police headquarters.

The force of this collision turned the truck around back across the road where it struck the Tim Hortons building and came to rest.

Total damage of the collision has been estimated at $300,000.