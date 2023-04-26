Tim Horton's Smile Cookies are back in support of local charities

‘Smile Cookies’ at Tim Horton's are back in support of local charities.

Mark it down on your calendar - May 1 to May 7 – with 100 per cent of cookie sales going to local charities.

One of the benefactors is Windsor's We-Care-For-Kids. The charity raises funds to purchase new technologies and equipment to treat paediatric patients at Windsor Regional Hospital.

In the past, the event raised more that $80,000 for the organization.

Mike Brain, the board for We Care for Kids, enthusiastic about the campaign knowing that the community has a history of being tremendously charitable.

"With this campaign we're going to be able to purchase a paediatric ventilator,” said Brain.

“They go for approximately $90,000 so we're really excited for this year. Just get out there and buy your smile cookies if you can."

Learn more about Tim Horton’s ‘Smile Cookies’ and the charities across Canada that will benefit from the proceeds online.