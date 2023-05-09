Tilbury woman charged with assaulting staff trying to get her to leave: CKPS
A 31-year-old Tilbury woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted two staff members at a downtown property.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at the property on Monday afternoon.
Through investigation, police say they learned that the woman assaulted two staff members, as they attempted to remove her from the property, in which she had already been trespassed.
The Tilbury woman was arrested and charged with two counts of assault. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
