Tilbury woman charged with assaulting police officers

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 24-year-old woman with assaulting police officers.

Early Sunday morning, officers responded to a vehicle off the roadway on Coutts Line, between Jeanettes Creek Road and Sinclair Road in Tilbury East Township.

Police say while investigating the incident, both attending officers were assaulted by the driver of the vehicle.

The 24-year-old Tilbury woman was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of assault. She was released with a future court date of March 9, 2022.