TILBURY, Ont. -- An 18-year-old Tilbury man has been charged after police say he sent threatening messages through Facebook messenger.

Chatham-Kent police say earlier this week, an online conversation between two men known to each other resulted in threats being sent through Facebook Messenger.

The teen was arrested and charged on Wednesday with uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death and uttering threats to damage property.

He was released with conditions pending a future court date of Dec. 4, 2019.