Tilbury man wins $1M Lotto Max prize

Windsor, Ont. -

A Tilbury man got lucky with Lotto Max to become $1-million richer.

Randy Hachey had the winning ticket for a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million from the June 18, 2021 Lotto Max draw.

Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $6.5 billion since 2009, including 87 jackpot wins and 718 Maxmillion prizes across the province. Lotto Max is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased at 18 Wheeler Truck Stop on Queens Line in Tilbury.