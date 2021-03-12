Advertisement
Tilbury man injured in industrial accident
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 12:18PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour is investigating an industrial accident at a factory in Tilbury.
Chatham-Kent police responded to the incident on Thursday.
Police say a 59-year-old Tilbury man sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital as a precaution.
The Ministry of Labour was notified and has taken over the investigation.