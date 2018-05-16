

CTV Windsor





A 73-year-old Tilbury man is in critical condition after a collision near Tilbury.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Middle Line near Valetta on Tuesday.

The driver remains in a London hospital in critical but stable condition. Police say he was the lone occupant in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dan Clark at danielc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.