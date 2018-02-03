

CTV Windsor





A Tilbury man has pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting geese.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said as part of a plea resolution Gary Mousseau made a $1,800 donation to the Essex Region Conservation Authority to enhance and conserve waterfowl habitat.

It said in addition, Mousseau pleaded guilty and was fined $200 for trespassing for the purpose of hunting.

He received a one year migratory game bird hunting suspension and he had to forfeit his ammunition and 18 goose decoys.

In a news release, the ministry says that the court heard that in September 2016, conservation officers observed Mousseau hunting geese in a field near the town of Tilbury. As part of an investigation, the officers determined that Mousseau had deposited corn around the goose decoys he used. In addition, he did not obtain permission from the land owner to hunt on the land.

Justice of the Peace Susan Hoffman heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor, on January 17, 2018.

The public is reminded that it is illegal to hunt waterfowl within 400 metres of a site where bait has been deposited. Hunters are also prohibited from placing bait in an area where they intend to hunt within 14 days of the open season for waterfowl.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667.