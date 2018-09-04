

CTV Windsor





A Tilbury man is being charged with weapons offences after pulling out a pocket knife when talking to police.

Chatham-Kent Police say they were responding to a report of a suspicious man on Tilbury Street on Monday afternoon when a man pulled out the knife during a conversation.

Police say officers ordered the man to drop the knife, but he didn't comply and he instead opened it.

After a struggle with officers, the man was taken into custody.

The unidentified 24-year-old man was charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting a peace officer.