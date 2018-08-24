

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say an 83-year-old Tilbury man has died after an apparent farm accident.

Emergency crews responded to a residence on Vanedie Road for a report of an incident involving a tractor and farm equipment on Thursday around 6 p.m.

Police say the Tilbury man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A post-mortem will be conducted Friday in Windsor.

The incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Clark at danielc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.