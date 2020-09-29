WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 33-year-old Tilbury man has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Chatham-Kent police received a complaint of found child pornography and seized a cellular phone on Aug. 29.

On Sept. 14, a warrant was executed on the cell phone by the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

Police say the analysis confirmed that the man was in possession of child pornography images and videos which were distributed on two separate dates.

The Tilbury man was arrested and charged on Monday with possessing child pornography and two counts of distributing child pornography.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.