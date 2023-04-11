Tilbury man charged after stolen excavator turns up online

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 22-year-old Tilbury man after police say he tried to sell a stolen excavator online.

Officers began investigating the location of stolen property at 3:16 p.m. on Monday.

Police learned a skid-steer loader was reported stolen to the London Police Service in February. The owner was notified that the machine was for sale on an online site and located at Mable Street in Tilbury.

Through investigation, police say they recovered the skid-steer and confirmed ownership through documentation. The man living at the address was arrested.

The 22-year-old Tilbury man was charged with possessing stolen property over $5000. He was released with a future court date of June 12.