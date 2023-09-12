Tilbury man arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man who allegedly stole two trays of lottery tickets from a Tilbury convenience store.

Police say a man went into the Circle K on Queen Street North on Aug. 28 at around 6:43 a.m. demanding money and lottery tickets from the employee.

When the employee refused, the suspect stole two trays of lottery tickets from the counter and left the store.

Through collaboration with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, police say it was discovered that a stolen winning ticket was traced back to a different vendor, and the images depict the individual who cashed the winning ticket.

After unsuccessful attempts to locate the man, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Monday, police say the 37-year-old Tilbury man turned himself into police.

He was charged with wearing a disguise with the intent to commit theft, theft, and possession of stolen property.

He was released with conditions and a future court date.