

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say a 65-year-old Tilbury woman has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a car.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday night, emergency crews responded to a collision involving a vehicle and riding lawn mower on Gleeson Line in Tilbury Township.

Police say preliminary investigation has revealed that a vehicle travelling eastbound struck a riding lawn mower which had pulled out of a private driveway and onto the roadway.

The driver of the riding lawn-mower, a 65-year-old Tilbury woman was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, then airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger of the riding lawn mower, a male youth from Tilbury, was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any physical injuries.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.