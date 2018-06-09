

CTV Windsor





Eleven employers are looking to fill 200+ positions during a job fair on Monday in Tilbury.

The list of local area employers registered to attend are, RS Poles, Autoliv Canada, Presteve Foods, Global Vehicle Systems, Pinchin Ltd., US Ecology, MAHLE Filter Systems, The Tilbury Auto Mall, Countryside Canners and Dockside Restaurant will be at the job fair.

There are over 30 job titles to be filled including Electrical Apprentice, Mechanical and Electrical Designer, Robotics Technician and Financial Controller.

It will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Tilbury on Monday, June 11, from 11:30 am to 6:30 pm.