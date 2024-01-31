Tilbury Bluebirds hosting fundraiser to support restaurant reeling from break-and-enter and theft

The Tilbury Bluebirds hockey team is calling on fans to rally behind one of their local sponsors and regular volunteers after a break-and-enter at Rose’s Family Restaurant this past weekend.

Chatham-Kent police said it happened on Saturday, Jan. 27, just before 7 a.m., when an unknown suspect(s) forced entry through the front door, causing $2,000 in damage and removing $8,000 in cash.

“They smashed our door and our registers. They took a lot of money that we had in the restaurant for the end of month bills,” said owner Holly Demers.

“It was devastating,” she explained. “My staff are still very, very upset, as am I, but it's a horrible thing and it's a small town so this like shouldn't happen.”

Officials with the Bluebirds are organizing a second intermission fundraiser during their next three Saturday games to help cover lost costs, while hailing Demers as a community asset.

“All the guys really, we talked about it this past weekend when we heard and we just feel really bad for everybody here at Rose’s,” said Captain Dylan Denomme. “When you hear about something that happens like that, especially in a small town like Tilbury, everybody, the support we've gotten from them for the past year and a half has been outstanding and incredible.”

Denomee continued, “When you hear something like that happen, it's gut wrenching, really, like you just feel for them.”

Tilbury Bluebirds Volunteer Board member Brandy Girard-Simpson said she hopes the community can show support, noting Demers often steps up to help when the team needs her.

“Yeah, if Holly's going to be there for us, then we're going to be there for Holly,” Girard-Simpson exclaimed. “She also has come out numerous times when we give out the call to action because we need someone to man the booth or to man our merchandise table. She's always stepped up and helped us out.”

Girard-Simpson said, “I get that there's insurance and stuff but it will always take time. And sometimes when bills are rolling, you don't have time.”

Demers told CTV News the community response since the break and enter has been amazing.

“Tilbury is an amazing town,” Demers said. “There's a lot of wonderful people, and they all support each other.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The Tilbury Bluebirds face off against the Petrolia Squires at the Tilbury Arena this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the second intermission Score-O contest will go towards Rose’s Family Restaurant and donations can also be made at the door or online.