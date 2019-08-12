

CTV Windsor





The schedules have been announced for the 2020 Major League Baseball season, including the nearby Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Tigers open next season on March 26 in Cleveland, with the home opener taking place on March 30 against Kansas City.

The Blue Jays will open their 2020 season on March 26 with a four-game home series against the division rival Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays will be at home for four long weekends, with key games on Victoria Day against Houston, Canada Day versus the Chicago White Sox and the Aug. 3 Civic Holiday against Tampa Bay.

Blue Jays fans in Windsor can look forward to a three-game series in Detroit June 12-14.

Toronto will close out their home schedule against the New York Yankees Sept. 18-20, before wrapping up the regular season with a road trip to Boston Sept. 22-24.

With files from The Canadian Press.