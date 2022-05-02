Tiesto to perform at Caesars Windsor

The summer concert lineup at Caesars Windsor continues to grow.

Tiesto is booked to perform at The Colosseum on July 1.

The Dutch DJ is known for several hits, including “Secrets”, “Don’t Be Shy” and “The Business”.

The event is being promoted by Element Entertainment and Liuna Yunity.

Organizers say the show had to be postponed three times due to the pandemic.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

📣 Just in! 📣 Catch @tiesto at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor this Canada Day, Friday, July 1, 2022! Brought to you by @enter_element and @liunalocal625 pic.twitter.com/6LFbtEyVKD — Caesars Windsor (@CaesarsWindsor) May 2, 2022

Tiesto performed at the Boom Boom Room in Windsor in 2012.