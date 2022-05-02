Tiesto to perform at Caesars Windsor
The summer concert lineup at Caesars Windsor continues to grow.
Tiesto is booked to perform at The Colosseum on July 1.
The Dutch DJ is known for several hits, including “Secrets”, “Don’t Be Shy” and “The Business”.
The event is being promoted by Element Entertainment and Liuna Yunity.
Organizers say the show had to be postponed three times due to the pandemic.
Tickets go on sale this Friday.
Tiesto performed at the Boom Boom Room in Windsor in 2012.
