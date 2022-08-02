Tickets to reimagined music festival in Kingsville available

The Chrysler Canada Greenway in Essex, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) The Chrysler Canada Greenway in Essex, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver