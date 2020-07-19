WINDSOR, ONT. -- Thunderstorms rolling through Windsor-Essex have caused areas of street flooding and fallen trees.

Windsor police said the heavy rain caused several areas of water pooling on the roads, flooding, and dangerous driving conditions overall throughout the city Sunday.

AM800 News reported nearly 12 manhole covers were dislodged.

By around 4 p.m. Windsor police said conditions had improved, emergency services worked to fix the manholes and standing water was no longer an issue in many areas.

Road conditions are improving. Emergency Services are re-affixing manhole covers and flooding/standing water is no longer an issue in many areas. #YQGTraffic -15465 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) July 19, 2020

In addition to the heavy rainfall wreaking havoc on some city streets, fallen trees led to road closures in the 1700 block of Lincoln Road and the 2400 block of Louis Avenue.

A tree limb fell in the 200 block of Kenwood Boulevard in LaSalle, police said it should be cleared up by Sunday evening and encouraged drivers to avoid the road between Michigan Avenue and Divine Street.

Several areas throughout the city lost power, AM800 News said as of 6 p.m. Enwin was working to restore it.