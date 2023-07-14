Thunderstorm watches issued for Windsor region

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Chatham-Kent, but that has since been lifted.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms from late this afternoon through this evening.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Friday night: Showers with thunderstorms ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 19.

Saturday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 25.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.