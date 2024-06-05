Thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.

Timing: This afternoon or early this evening.

Hazards: Wind gusts up to 100 km/h. Heavy downpours. Nickel size hail.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to push into the region this afternoon and continue into the early evening as a cold front pushes through. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.